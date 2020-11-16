Angel Tree: Help provide Christmas gifts for a child this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery’s annual Angel Tree program is underway, and they need your help to serve more than 1,000 children this year.
The program provides new clothing or toys for children of needy families. Each Angel Tree is decorated with numbered paper angels with the name, age and gender.
Members of the community can remove one or more tags from an Angel Tree and purchase age-appropriate gifts for the child described on the tag.
You can adopt an Angel at Newk’s Eatery on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Place the unwrapped items in a big bag, attach the angel card with the child’s name to the outside of the bag, and bring the bag back to the designated drop-off area at any Angel Tree location or The Salvation Army office at 900 Maxwell Blvd. in Montgomery.
