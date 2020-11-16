ASU basketball season delayed, will be conference only

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “While we understand that fans are ready to cheer on our basketball programs, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make. We have said from the outset of this pandemic, that safety is the number one priority, and we will continue toward that goal. While we may not be playing in November and December, we will set our sights toward returning to the court in January to contend for two conference titles.”