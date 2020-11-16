ASU basketball season delayed, will be conference only

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University basketball will play a conference only schedule starting in January.
ASU Athletics announced Sunday that women’s and men’s basketball will delay playing until January. The new 18-game, conference-only schedules feature nine home games at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The university says the decision to shift was made after COVID-19 spikes around the country.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “While we understand that fans are ready to cheer on our basketball programs, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make. We have said from the outset of this pandemic, that safety is the number one priority, and we will continue toward that goal. While we may not be playing in November and December, we will set our sights toward returning to the court in January to contend for two conference titles.”
Although the season has been pushed back to January, season tickets will become available for that portion of the schedule this week. There will be a limited number of season tickets on sale, and no single-game tickets will be made available for 2021.
All season ticket holders will be able to renew their season tickets from last season, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those seats may not be available. For ticket information and pricing, please call 334-229-8476 or visit BamaStateSports.com. The ASU Ticket Office will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 protocols.
