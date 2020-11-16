‘Be thankful’: World War II veteran has message as he celebrates his 100th birthday

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A celebration Monday for a World War II veteran as he reaches another major milestone in his life.
First Lieutenant William Massey is turning 100!
Massey lives at the Robert Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs threw him a party to celebrate.
Massey flew a B-17 bomber in Europe during the war, bombing supply lines to keep fuel from reaching the Germans.
Massey said “My country has been the leader in maintaining peace all over the world. For that we should be very thankful.”
For years after the war, Massey took that same message to school children: Be thankful for living in the greatest country in the world.
Among his birthday gifts was a special proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.
Happy Birthday First Lieutenant!
