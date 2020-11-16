‘It’s like a day in heaven’: Carver basketball players sign NLI

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An exciting and emotional morning at Carver High School on Monday, as Breanna Rhodes and RayQuan Taylor made their decision on where they’d play college basketball.
“I picked Jacksonville State because I felt at home with them,” said Rhodes.
“[I like their] academics and basketball-wise,” Taylor said about signing to play at Austin Peay.
But, it’s not just the basketball that helped the two make the commitment.
“When the coaches were texting me, I felt like I was family already, no matter what," Rhodes said about her decision. "They really helped me with my decision because I was really indecisive, and when I went to visit there, I was like, yeah, I want to make this my home for the next four years.”
“One main thing was they told me that they were the only college that told me that they’ll help me with a class that will help me manage my money, and I really look forward to that," added Taylor.
And, when both players put pen to paper, those signatures signified a bigger milestone than just becoming a college athlete.
“It meant so much to me because my stepdad that passed a couple months ago, he was supposed to be here with me," said a teary-eyed Rhodes. "It means so much that [my family] is here by my side, and I’m happy I can make them proud.”
“It’s like a day in heaven. All the support – it really made me feel loved," said Taylor.
A special moment for the coaches as well.
“It’s special because I always told her that it was coming," said Carver girls head coach Adria Harris. "I’ve seen her put in the work over the years to get to this moment, so to be able to actually have this moment with her and share it with her, it was an amazing day.”
“RayQuan, he lost his mom at an early age, and he’s said since day one he was gonna do something to make her proud, and this is just step one,” added Carver boys head coach Keith Patton.
With the high school season beginning this weekend for Carver – both players have big goals for their final season with the Wolverines.
“We’re going to state! As long as we do what we gotta do, we’re going to state. I don’t want nothing less!” said Rhodes with a laugh.
“Just graduate. That’s the main thing on my mind is to graduate and make it to school," said Taylor.
Jaylin Sellars also signed his letter of intent last Friday; he is headed to Ball State.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.