City of Dadeville elects first black mayor

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dadeville recently swore in its first black mayor. The city elected Jimmy Goodman as its new leader.
Before being elected as mayor, Goodman previously served on the city’s council from 2008 until 2016. He says his passion for helping people is the reason he ran for mayor.
“I would like to be the mayor that is for everybody,” Goodman said. “If you’re a citizen of Dadeville, I am for you.”
Goodman hopes to bring more businesses to Dadeville, one of those being another grocery store to give people more options. Goodman also hopes to improve or build a new fire station in the city.
“Not only just jobs but jobs that will be here for years to come and will be able to financially benefit and help our community,” Dadeville resident Shondra Riles said.
Goodman says uniting as a city will bring businesses and people to make Dadeville their new home.
“Those are gone be some things that will be difficult to d, but if we have faith, there is nothing too difficult for God to do,” Goodman added.
Goodman ran for mayor of Dadeville in 2016 but lost in a runoff to former Mayor Wayne Smith.
