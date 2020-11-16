Coats for Comfort campaign underway in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No one should go without such a basic necessity as a coat.
Henig Furs and WSFA 12 News are asking for your help with our Coats for Comfort campaign.
We’re collecting new and gently used coats to distribute, free of charge, to children in our community.
Jim Massey’s Cleaners will clean the coats for free.
For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a brand new coat to the Salvation Army.
Coats of all sizes are welcome, but children’s sizes are most needed.
Coats can be dropped off from now until Dec. 13 at all Jim Massey’s Cleaners locations, the Salvation Army, Henig Furs and in the lobby of WFSA 12 News' building at 445 Dexter Avenue.
