Montgomery man charged in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing charges for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the crash, according to police and court documents.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Santos Lopez, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.
Coleman says the crash happened around 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of East South Boulevard and Dorchester Drive.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lopez was driving under the influence when he collided with someone on a motorcycle. Hospital officials told officers the victim suffered a broken left femur.
Lopez was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
