New Taylor Road traffic signals to be activated Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters who travel down Taylor Road will notice a change Tuesday morning. The Alabama Department of Transportation will turn on new traffic signals overnight.
The new traffic signal at Taylor Road and Interstate 85 North will be operational and the designated U-Turn at Wadsworth Way will be open, ALDOT said.
Northbound drivers using I-85 southbound and northbound ramps will now have a continuous green arrow to keep traffic moving, except when southbound traffic is permitted to turn left onto I-85 North.
The U-Turn at Taylor Road and Wadsworth Way at Amridge University will be open, but the traffic signal will be in flashing mode for the next seven to 14 days. That’s a standard procedure to acclimate commuters to the new system.
The U-turn will be protected with a green arrow once the signal is in full operation.
ALDOT cautioned that traffic won’t not operate fully as intended until the project is finished, but said the activation of the signals should alleviate some of the traffic congestion currently experienced in the mornings.
After the traffic signals are fully functioning, ALDOT will finish the project with more permanent road striping.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.