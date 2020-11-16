Ninth annual Alabama job fair set to go virtual

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents across central and west Alabama who are looking for a job have a chance to speak with some big-named employers this week.
It’s all part of Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s ninth annual job fair, but the first time it will be done online.
The free virtual job fair starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, but you’ll need to register to get the Zoom link.
Organizers say some big employers like Hyundai, Regions Bank, and Alabama Power will be there.
“Now, more than ever, given this pandemic, people need opportunities for better jobs and we’re here to try and help connect our district, our constituents with employers who are looking for good employees right now,” said Rep. Sewell
Organizers say there will be employers from 10 different industries there from manufacturing and hospitality to food services and government offices.
