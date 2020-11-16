14 people arrested in West Alabama as part of human trafficking investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fourteen people were arrested after investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division conducted an undercover operation.
The operation is designed to address the purchase of illegal sex in the area.
Officers arrested 14 people on a total of 19 charges. Seven of the 19 charges were Class A and Class B felonies.
“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job on these cases,” Beams said. “Operations like these are crucial in the fight to prevent human trafficking from happening in our area.”
The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers with: The Tuscaloosa Police Dept., The Northport Police Dept., The University of Alabama Police Dept., and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Here are the suspects' names and charges:
Isabel Ricardo Velasquez Northport, Alabama 35 Y.O.A.; H/M Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act: $45,000 Bond Electronic Solicitation of a Child: $20,000 Bond
Billy H. Jones Northport, Alabama 43 Y.O.A.; B/M Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act: $45,000 Bond Electronic Solicitation of a Child: $20,000 Bond
Keuntai M. Herrod Tuscaloosa, Alabama 31 Y.O.A.; B/M Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act: $45,000 Bond Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child: $20,000 Bond Electronic Solicitation of a Child: $20,000 Bond
Henry Mickless: (33 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Jimmy Pendley: (33 Y.O.A.; W/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Jonathan Kizziah: (30 Y.O.A.; W/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Cedric Holifield: (47 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Claude Moton: (51 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution / Unlawful Poss. Of Marijuana I
Anthony L. Jones: (26 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Roger Watts: (30 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Gabriel Jefferson: (37 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
James Butler: (44 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Tyler Gill: (31 Y.O.A.; W/M) Soliciting Prostitution
Zachary Duncan: (23 Y.O.A.; B/M) Soliciting Prostitution
