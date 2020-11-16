2 killed in crash on Montgomery’s East South Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of five people are dead in two separate crashes in Montgomery Monday.
The latest crash involved two fatalities on the East South Boulevard near South Court Street Monday afternoon.
Westbound lanes between Norman Bridge Road and South Court Street, including the service road, are closed and the investigation continues.
Montgomery police are also investigating an early morning crash that claimed three lives on Troy Highway. Few other details about that crash have been released.
