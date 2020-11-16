Quiet, sunny workweek expected!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front has moved through our state and we are reaping the benefits from it! The weekend weather we had was nice (with the exception of a few overcast hours/a couple of isolated showers) but it looks like this workweek will be even better weather-wise, exceptionally if you like fall-like conditions. Chillier mornings followed by sunny, comfortable afternoons are expected for at least the next 5-7 days...