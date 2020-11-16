Quiet, sunny workweek expected!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front has moved through our state and we are reaping the benefits from it! The weekend weather we had was nice (with the exception of a few overcast hours/a couple of isolated showers) but it looks like this workweek will be even better weather-wise, exceptionally if you like fall-like conditions. Chillier mornings followed by sunny, comfortable afternoons are expected for at least the next 5-7 days...
This morning is not a “one size fits all” forecast: there are some of our northern and western counties that have dipped down into the mid and upper 30s other parts of Alabama, specifically southeastern portions of the state, have barely dipped out of the 50s.
Temperatures will become a bit more consistent as we head into our Monday afternoon, but don’t anticipate a major warm up! Highs will like stay in the mid/upper 60s are our warmest point during the day... AKA perfect sweater weather as sunshine continues and a bit of a breeze is expected.
A reinforcing shot of cool air on Tuesday will guarantee the lovely fall weather sticks around through most of the workweek; highs will be in the 60s under sunny skies through at least Thursday while lows will be chilly in the 40s, and the 30s are likely for some!
Tropical Update: Hurricane Iota will continue to rapidly strengthen as it heads west towards Central America, but as of early this morning it is now a category 4 major hurricane. Impacted locations include Nicaragua and Honduras - unfortunately, the same areas that were devastated by Hurricane Eta just a week or two ago.
