Special primary election Tuesday in state Senate District 26 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday will be a special primary election day for voters in Alabama Senate District 26, which includes part of Montgomery County.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.
The Democratic candidates are Deborah Anthony, Linda Douglas Burkette, Kirk Hatcher, John Knight, Janet May, and TaShina Morris.
If there is no outright winner Tuesday, there will be a runoff election on Dec. 15.
The sole Republican who qualified is William Greene. He will not be on the November ballot but will face the winner of the Democratic race in a special general election on March 2.
The seat was formerly held by state Sen. David Burkette, who recently resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.
