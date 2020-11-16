Victim in Ann Street shooting was inside vehicle, affidavit says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents revealed more information about a shooting on Ann Street that left a man dead Friday.
The shooting happened around 2:08 p.m. in the parking lot of a small shopping center where several businesses are located. According to Montgomery police, Cardesio Frazier, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Jimmy Borom III.
According to the arrest affidavit, Frazier is accused of shooting Borom through the windshield of his car. Borom was sitting inside the vehicle.
Borom was pronounced dead on the scene.
Frazier was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond. His initial appearance was held Monday morning.
Police say surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are unknown. This was the 56th murder of 2020.
