Alabama History: Re-examined Part 2

“The argument in 1860, and four years going leading into 1860, had been specifically about the authority of new territories and states as the country continues to grow westward," said Murray, "whether slavery could be extended into those new territories and states. That was an important issue because it would determine what the balance of power would be in the federal government. Admit a free state but don’t admit a slave-holding state at the same time, suddenly the free states have a larger numerical majority.”