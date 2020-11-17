Coach Malzahn: Some players will be out again Saturday because of COVID-related issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said the players are ready to get back and play at home.
Auburn takes on Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
Coach said, “It’s been a very interesting two weeks, with the COVID issues we’ve dealt with, with the game cancellation, with two straight off weeks. We’re looking forward to playing at home, looking forward to playing Tennessee. When you look at them they have a lot of guys back offensively and defensively on their team."
Malzahn said he told the guys it was time to play their best game again after playing their best game of the season against LSU.
Coach was asked how many players are not able to play Saturday because of COVID-related issue. "There will be a few who will not be able to; we’ll see where that goes. I’m not going to give you any specifics but there will be a few that won’t be available for Saturday. I’m not going to get into details.”
Malzahn said the team has not had any new positive COVID-19 tests this week. “Every time you test, you’re hoping that everything turns out okay, so that you can have your players available. I don’t think there’s any such thing right now as far as being comfortable.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.