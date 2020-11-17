Dates set for rescheduled Troy football games

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University and the Sun Belt Conference have confirmed the rescheduled dates for the Trojans’ football games, including the final two home games of 2020.
- Saturday, Dec. 5 – Troy at South Alabama in Mobile, AL
- Saturday, Dec. 12 – Troy vs. Coastal Carolina at home
- Thursday, Dec. 17 – Troy vs. ULM at home
Troy’s games against South Alabama and ULM were moved to new dates. The Coastal Carolina match-up was added back to the schedule after it was postponed this past weekend.
The shuffle comes as the Sun Belt completes full eight-game conference schedules each of the league’s members after some games were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.