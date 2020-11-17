Injured Montgomery officer’s family gets keys to new van

Carlos Taylor, family get keys to new van
By WSFA Staff | November 17, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month after the community and local businesses surprised an injured Montgomery police officer and his family with a new van, they’re finally getting to use it.

Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor’s family took the keys to the vehicle Tuesday after modifications were made to it to make it more accessible.

Officer Carlos Taylor's family takes the keys to his new van for the first time after it was converted to fit his needs by Superior Mobility in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Taylor, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an on-duty crash in 2017, is unable to walk or communicate verbally. His family had relied on medical transportation services to him him to doctor appointments.

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor looks on as his family takes the keys to his new van during an event Tuesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The community raised more than $30,000 to buy Taylor a vehicle, but Stivers Ford of Montgomery ended up donating a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, which is worth about the same amount.

Alabama Wounded Blue Inc. is making sure the money that was raised is still used to help Taylor.

After the donation and surprise event with Taylor at Stivers, the stock van was then sent to Superior Van and Mobility in Montgomery, which did a $28,000 conversion on it for free.

The new van, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, was donated by Stivers Ford of Montgomery to help Officer Carlos Taylor get to doctor appointments (Source: WSFA 12 News)

