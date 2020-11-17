Montgomery mayor to discuss increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed will hold a news conference to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The news conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Old Council Chambers at City Hall. WSFA 12 News will be at this news conference and will provide live coverage on air and online.
The news conference will follow the Montgomery City Council Work Session, which begins today at 4 p.m.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will also be recognized during the regular City Council meeting as the November 2020 Community Hero.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.