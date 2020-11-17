Nearly 1M more meals sent to seniors this year in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Senior Services provided nearly one million more meals to seniors through the Elderly Nutrition Program this fiscal year compared to the previous.
The program provided 5.3 million meals for fiscal 2020 and 4.4 million the previous fiscal year.
“Those federal funds were absolutely essential so that we could provide almost a million more meals," Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown said.
Senior citizen centers are closed under the state health order. These centers provide a place for people to eat and socialize.
So now volunteers and workers are providing meals through curbside pickup and door-to-door delivery.
“It feels good to be out, just helping people out that that needs need a hand with things, which is basic things like a hot lunch, just about all of them live alone," said Mark Brown who volunteers to bring food to seniors.
The federal government gave Alabama more than $7 million to provide these meals during the pandemic.
Anyone who is 60 years or older can participate in the Elderly Nutrition Program in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.