Non-profit to give out 100 turkeys to Montgomery families in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A non-profit organization is preparing turkeys for families in need of a meal on Thanksgiving. Women In Training says it will give out 100 turkeys on Saturday in front of the former home of Martin Luther King Jr. in Montgomery.
The distribution will run from 10 a.m. through noon on Nov. 21 in the parking lot of the Dexter Parsonage Museum, located at 309 South Jackson Street.
The organization says the donations are being made possible thanks to a partnership with Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where King was the pastor from 1954-60.
Women In Training, or WIT, says its mission is to distribute what it calls WITKITS, which include menstrual, hygiene and dental products, to underserved girls and nonbinary youth. Saturday’s event will not include distribution of any items except turkeys, however.
The turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis and those who participate are asked to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing.
