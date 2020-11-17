Sen. Cam Ward named director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) to serve as the director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Ward is currently serving his third term in the Senate as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, where he has spearheaded bills related to criminal justice and prison reform.
“Cam Ward has spent his career as an attorney and public servant dedicated to Alabama’s criminal justice system,” Ivey said. “As he transitions to director of Pardons and Paroles, I’m confident that his background and experience will position him to closely follow the letter of the law while providing individuals every opportunity possible to rebuild their lives post-incarceration.”
Before his tenure in the Senate, Ward was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2002, where he served two terms. He previously worked as a deputy attorney general for Alabama Attorney General Bill Pryor and was assigned to the Alabama State Auditor’s office to serve as legal counsel. Ward has worked as assistant secretary of state dealing with election laws and corporate filings and worked as district director for Congressman Spencer Bachus.
“I’m honored that Gov. Ivey had the confidence to appoint me to this position,” Cam Ward said. “I have committed my career in the Senate to improving our criminal justice system in Alabama, and I look forward to working with Gov. Ivey going forward in this effort.”
Ward replaces Judge Charlie Graddick, who resigned in November. He will begin serving on Dec. 7.
