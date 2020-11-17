State Senate District 26 Democratic primary heads to runoff

State Senate District 26 Democratic primary heads to runoff
If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you can do so through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. (Source: Long, Holley)
By WSFA Staff | November 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 9:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Democratic primary for state Senate District 26 is heading to a runoff.

Six Democrats were on a ballot in Tuesday’s special primary election. No one got 50 percent of the vote, meaning there will be a runoff for the two top vote-getters. They are state Rep. Kirk Hatcher and John Knight, who used to serve in the Legislature.

They will face in a runoff on Dec. 15.

The winner will go against Republican William Greene, who’s running unopposed, in a special general election on March 2.

The District 26 Senate seat was formerly held by state Sen. David Burkette. The seat opened up after Burkette resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.

