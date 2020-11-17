State Senate District 26 Democratic primary heads to runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Democratic primary for state Senate District 26 is heading to a runoff.
Six Democrats were on a ballot in Tuesday’s special primary election. No one got 50 percent of the vote, meaning there will be a runoff for the two top vote-getters. They are state Rep. Kirk Hatcher and John Knight, who used to serve in the Legislature.
They will face in a runoff on Dec. 15.
The winner will go against Republican William Greene, who’s running unopposed, in a special general election on March 2.
The District 26 Senate seat was formerly held by state Sen. David Burkette. The seat opened up after Burkette resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.
