Sunny, mild afternoons and chilly nights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This gorgeous weather will continue through the upcoming weekend with a warming trend in the temperature department by Friday and the weekend. High pressure that moved in on Monday will keep skies 100% sunny through Thursday...
Just a few clouds are expected for Friday and Saturday as the high slides to the northeast and allows at least some moisture back into the Deep South.
The humidity will also rise slowly over the weekend, but it will not become “humid” by any means.
Overnight lows have fallen well into the 30s this morning, and that has led to areas of patchy frost in the typically colder areas. With temps falling a bit below what was expected, we’ve gone ahead and lowered the forecast lows for the next few nights.
Look for upper 30s both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning before some moderation into the 40s and 50s occurs heading into the weekend.
Daytime high temperatures will remain below average in the mid-60s through Thursday despite the wall-to-wall sunshine. We can thank the area of high pressure for that.
Low 70s return by Friday, with mid-70s for both weekend days. There will be a bit more cloud cover by the time we get to Sunday and Monday as additional moisture streams into Central Alabama, but both days look dry as of now.
The only blip on the radar for the next couple of days will be breezy northerly winds today that will make it feel a bit chillier than it actually is. Outside of that, no breezy weather is expected over the next several days.
