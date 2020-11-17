Suspect charged in Montgomery murder from October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide investigation.
Rashaud Monta, 28, of Montgomery is charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Kevontae Blount.
Blount was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle on Oct. 8.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, however, Monta was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Police say this was Montgomery’s 49th murder of 2020.
