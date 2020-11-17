Troy QB Gunnar Watson eyeing return to field against Middle Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy could soon have starting quarterback Gunnar Watson back on the field, maybe as soon as Saturday at home against Middle Tennessee.
“I feel really good. We practiced Sunday, and I felt really good. I’m just going to practice throughout the week and we are going to make a decision toward the end of the week, but I think I’m going to play,” said Watson.
Watson says he fractured two ribs in the first half of the Georgia State loss.
Brantley native Jacob Free has started the Trojans' last two games while Watson has been sidelined.
“It looks more likely that he’ll have an opportunity to play if he has a good week. He has not recovered totally at all yet, but the extra week has to help him,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey. “With his injury it has been more about time than being able to get him healthy. So, again, we are hopeful he’ll be ready to go Saturday. But at the same time we’ll have to get the other guys ready as well.”
“I think I just appreciate the game a lot more. When you are out, and you are not playing, you appreciate the game. When you are not practicing you appreciate it a lot more, and you want to get back out there pretty quick. So, I think that kind of motivated me to get more treatment, get back and get healthy,” said Watson.
Watson has passed for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games this season.
Troy and Middle Tennessee kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
