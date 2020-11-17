Union Springs mayor dismisses police chief, city clerk

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The newly elected mayor of Union Springs fired two people in city leadership, causing controversy in the city.
Mayor Roderick Clark recently decided to let go of police chief Danny Jackson and city clerk Presetta Walker. Clark said the decision was made during a meeting he had with the two on Nov. 4.
WSFA 12 News asked the mayor Tuesday about the changes. His response was wanting to move forward in a different direction.
“It’s nothing personal, but we’re going in a new direction for the community and people, and I hope the people wrap their arms around me and feel comfortable in that change,” Clark said.
At one point in Tuesday’s meeting, the council went into executive session for 15 minutes for what was said to be pending litigation, according to the city clerk. When asked about the pending litigation, the city attorney declined to comment.
After the council returned, Clark tried to appoint a new city judge but was overruled by the council, who favored the current city judge, Jonny waters.
Clark appointed Ronnie Feldon as the new police chief. The council decided to make assistant city clerk Terronda Hooks the interim city clerk.
Councilman Derrick Harris asked for support from the community as the council moves forward.
“Remember that we’re are here to try to make decision that will try to make the better of Union Springs, and I do thank you for your support,” Harris said.
