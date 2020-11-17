Victims killed in East South Boulevard crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Montgomery’s East South Boulevard have been identified.
Tuesday, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Jesus Resendiz, 53, and George Giddens, 73, both died on the scene following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East South Boulevard and South Court Street.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. where they found the wreckage of a 2002 Mazda Protégé 5 and a 2016 International 7000 SERI dump truck.
Resendiz was driving the Mazda and Giddens was a passenger in his vehicle, police said.
The initial investigation shows that the dump truck was traveling westbound on the East South Boulevard when the Mazda collided with it from behind.
The driver of the dump truck suffered only minor injuries, according to MPD. The cause of the crash is ongoing but no charges are expected in the case.
Resendiz is Montgomery’s 23rd traffic fatality victim of 2020 while Giddens is the 24th.
Montgomery saw five traffic deaths Monday in connection with two unrelated crashes. Details on the other crash, which happened on Troy Highway around 6 a.m. and claimed three lives, remain limited.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.