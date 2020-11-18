4 arrested after Krispy Kreme van burglary investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four suspects have been arrested following a vehicle burglary investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Constance Millwood, 37; George Lake, 46; Kenneth Harris, 42; and Steven Harris, 31, are charged with possession of burglar’s tools and unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
Police say the crime happened around midnight Tuesday in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway.
While the Montgomery Police Department does not, as a policy, identify businesses as part of its reports, court filings indicate the group cut the catalytic converter off a van belonging to the Atlanta Highway Krispy Kreme store.
Each suspect is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Millwood and both Harrises have bonds set at $30,000 while Lake is being held on a bond of $25,000.
