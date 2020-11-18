Details released in Troy Highway crash that killed 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released more details on what may have led to a crash that left three people dead Monday morning.
The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Troy Highway and Perimeter Parkway. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, a driver and two passengers inside a 2007 Jeep Patriot, were fatally injured. The driver of a second vehicle, a 2011 Freightliner TT, was not injured.
Coleman says an initial investigation indicated the Freightliner was traveling northbound on Troy Highway, attempting to make a left turn onto Perimeter Parkway. The Jeep, which was traveling southbound on Troy Highway, collided with the Freightliner.
Police are withholding the victim’s names until their official identification can be made and next of kin is notified, Coleman added.
The unidentified victims will be the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Traffic Fatalities of 2020 for the capital city.
The highway was closed for hours are law enforcement officials investigated the crash.
