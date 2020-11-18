Firefighter, officer and deputy recognized for going beyond call of duty

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Three law enforcement officers and firefighters in Autauga County have been recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2020.
Tuesday night, the Prattville Exchange Club honored each with the designation of Prattville’s firefighter or police officer of the year, as well as the Autauga County sheriff’s deputy of the year.
Prattville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Brown was named the firefighter of the year. The 25-year veteran was off-duty when he came upon a house fire, rushed inside, and saved the lives of a woman and child.
Prattville police officer Christopher Braise was named the officer of the year. On July 12 he responded to a crash on Cobbs Ford Road. One of the vehicles was carrying a family traveling on vacation. After trying unsuccessfully to help them find a suitable rental car to continue on their way, Braise gave them the keys to his personal vehicle so their trip wouldn’t be ruined.
The deputy, Billingsley School School Resources Officer (SRO) Jeffrey Chandler, was named the deputy of the year. He was driving down Highway 82 on Aug. 24 when he saw debris and found an injured man lying in the ditch. The man, who had been walking, was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle was also quickly located. Chandler checked back days later on the victim’s status and was notified that he survived.
“We appreciate what the fire department does, the police department, the sheriff’s department does in Autauga County, said Clayton Bush, the former president of the Prattville Exchange Club. "We hear so much about these other states where they have defunding police, which I think is not accurate. It ought to be funding and hiring more. Paying them more. But we do appreciate our department here and the local area.”
Leaders said promoting Americanism is part of the goal of the Prattville Exchange Club.
