Gov. Ivey says she won’t shut down businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted Wednesday morning she will not shut down businesses in Alabama.
Responding to a campaign from the Business Council of Alabama Ivey tweeted: You’re welcome, @BCAToday. I will not shut down businesses; the business community certainly has my support. As I’ve said many times, you cannot have a life without a livelihood.
Tuesday the Business Council of Alabama launched “Keep Alabama Open” - a campaign aimed at keeping businesses open as COVID-19 cases increase.
The campaign comes amid talk of a nationwide lockdown because COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise.
The BCA created a petition that individuals and businesses can sign. They plan to send the petition to the governor’s office and ask her to keep businesses open.
The petition and more information are available at keepalabamaopen.com.
“Many Alabamians depend upon their jobs for their health insurance and the means to support their families: to feed them, pay for medical treatment and medicines, and provide shelter,” the BCA stated in a news release.
The organization says businesses in Alabama have been innovative and found ways to safely keep their doors open.
