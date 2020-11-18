Prattville armed robbery suspect arrested in Montgomery

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Micaiah Joshua Johnson, 24, is accused of robbing a gas station on Cobbs Ford Road Tuesday shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say the suspect walked into the Cobb Hill Shell Station at 2591 Cobbs Ford Road, pulled a gun, then robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money.
Following an investigation, Prattville police, with help from the Montgomery Police Department, took Johnson into custody Wednesday.
Johnson has since been transported to the Elmore County Jail where he’s being held on a first-degree robbery charge. Bond is set at $60,000.
