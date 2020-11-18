Sunshine and 60s for two more days; warmer weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve enjoyed the weather we’ve seen so far this week, you’re going to love the next few days. Entirely sunny skies are once again expected both today and Thursday with high temperatures around 67°.
To make things ever better, it won’t be as blustery as it was on Tuesday. Maximum wind speeds will be 10-12 mph in all likelihood for the rest of the week.
That will likely prevent another Red Flag Warning from being issued like it was on Tuesday. Those are issued when it’s dry, breezy and the relative humidity is very low. Those factors combine to lead to dangerous fire conditions, which prompted that warning for some counties on Tuesday.
As our large area of high pressure slowly slides off to the northeast of Alabama, a slight uptick in humidity and cloud coverage will occur heading into the weekend. By no means will it be muggy, but an increase in moisture will lead to mostly sunny -- as opposed to completely sunny -- skies both Friday and Saturday.
Despite the addition of a few clouds, highs will head well into the 70s to end the week and carry us through the weekend.
That is due to what’s called “return flow” on the backside of areas of high pressure. Once a high moves east of your location, the direction of the flow turns southerly. That typically always means warmer and at least slightly more humid conditions.
Again, it won’t be muggy this weekend into next week, but it may be at least noticeably humid a couple of days.
More clouds are expected for the Sunday through Tuesday period as our high slides farther away and allows a cold front to move in from the northwest. It won’t be completely overcast, but partly to mostly cloudy skies are a good bet.
What about any rain?
With an approaching cold front and possible disturbance following up behind it, we’ve maintained a low-end 20% chance of rain from Sunday night through Wednesday. As details become more clear, some portion of that stretch may see its rain chances bumped up a bit.
For now, there’s simply too much disagreement among models to include more than a 20% chance of rain.
