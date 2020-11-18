Troy Hall of Famer Sim Byrd dies at 75

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - National champion Troy quarterback Sim Byrd passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75.
Byrd, one of the greatest players in Troy history, led Troy to the NAIA National Championship in 1968.
He led the NAIA in passing yards that year and finished the season with 41 touchdown passes.
His 41 touchdown passes in 1968 are still Troy’s single-season record for touchdown passes.
Byrd finished his Troy career with 79 touchdown passes, which is second most in school history.
His 7,619 career passing yards is fourth most in Troy history.
“We have lost a special Trojan with the passing of Sim Byrd. Although he is revered by the TROY family through his achievements on the field of play, he was much more to us than a football hero,” said Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. “Troy University never had a more passionate ambassador, or a more loyal alumnus. Sim Byrd personified the Trojan Spirit. We extend our prayers and best wishes to his wife Faith, his extended family and his close friends.”
Byrd was a star for the Lee Generals in high school. He is a member of the Lee High School Hall of Fame.
Byrd was inducted into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
He is also a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.
A public Celebration of Life for Byrd will be held in Troy at a later date.
