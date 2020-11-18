Troy Hall of Famer Sim Byrd dies at 75

“We have lost a special Trojan with the passing of Sim Byrd. Although he is revered by the TROY family through his achievements on the field of play, he was much more to us than a football hero,” said Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. “Troy University never had a more passionate ambassador, or a more loyal alumnus. Sim Byrd personified the Trojan Spirit. We extend our prayers and best wishes to his wife Faith, his extended family and his close friends.”