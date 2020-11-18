University of Alabama offers students free COVID testing before they leave for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama asked students to get tested for coronavirus before returning to campus in the Fall.
Now, it’s also offering free testing as students prepare to go home for the holidays. The University of Alabama is offering students free coronavirus exit testing at Coleman Coliseum before they leave school for the holiday break.
“I had a friend visit over the weekend. He tested negative, tested positive yesterday. I just tested negative. So, I don’t know what to really make of it," Ryan Mulvey, a UA student from Wilmington, North Carolina, explained.
Mulvey is one of many students who took UA up on the offer of checking their COVID status before being around their loved ones. Free one-time rapid testing is available here this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“With all the surges we’re seeing across the country we wanted to make sure that as the students return to their communities that their families were safe,” according to Dr. Richard Friend, the Dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences.
More than half the students enrolled at the University of Alabama are from out of state. But even students whose hometowns aren’t that far from Tuscaloosa, like Veronica Rowan, want peace of mind for the holidays.
“A negative test just tells me that I’ve been doing everything I can to keep safe and everyone else around me safe. That’s as important as keeping myself safe,” Veronica Rowan, a UA student from Birmingham, added.
UA’s tests are rapid antigen tests. If a student needs a PCR test to travel, they have to get that test somewhere else.
