Alabama’s GuideSafe app expands to 12 other states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just in time for the holidays, Alabamians using the state’s COVID-19 exposure notification app, GuideSafe, will now receive an extra layer of protection with national information.
If your holiday plans take you across state lines, you may still be able to get alerts if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
Starting November 19, the state is now linked with the national key server. That means if you are traveling to Washington DC, or any of the 12 other states that uses the app, you have access to alerts about potential exposure to COVID-19 safely and securely.
When someone downloads the GuideSafe app and then tests positive for COVID-19, they can upload their positive test through the app, which then notifies the ADPH.
Also, if you were within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes or more who tested positive, and that person reports their positive test to the app, the ADPH will notify you through the GuideSafe app that you have had a potential exposure.
By connecting to the National Key Server, that notification is now extended beyond Alabama to:
· Colorado
· Connecticut
· Delaware
· District of Columbia
· Maryland
· Michigan
· Nevada
· New Jersey
· New York
· North Carolina
· North Dakota
· Pennsylvania
· Wyoming
States piloting an exposure notification app with a limited population on the National Key Server:
· California
· Hawaii
· Oregon
· Washington
“I think in terms of adding this app to the mix, this is another tool for people to use to really access the risk situation should they chose to make a decision to travel or to go outside of their normal, I call it quarantine bubble,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Governor Ivey allotted $30 million of Federal CARES Act money to the development of the app.
Good news, it is free for users!
You can download the app for free on the ADPH website or the Google Play or Apple Store.
