Auburn, Bama players selected in first round of NBA Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two players - one from Auburn and one from Alabama - were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday evening.
Auburn’s Isaac Okoro was selected as the 5th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Okoro is the first ‘one and done’ player drafted in Auburn history and their highest draft pick since 1988.
Alabama’s Kira Lewis, Jr. was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 13th pick in the draft.
Lewis, Jr. is the third Alabama player since 2001 to be selected in the first round.
