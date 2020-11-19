Barry Moore in Washington for new member orientation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Newly elected U.S. Representative Barry Moore of District 2 is in Washington, D.C. for new member orientation.
The orientation is a tradition that allows incoming lawmakers to learn more about what’s to come as they prepare to take office.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to assemble a team and some transition folks that have helped us,” Moore said. “I think we are a little ahead of most of our class as far as actually the process, itself. I understand in DC that is a different animal, but as far as the process, we’re starting to get our key people in place and we are going to be ok then.”
Moore will assume Rep. Martha Roby’s seat after she retires at the end of this term.
A Republican, Moore will be sworn-in in early January as a member of the minority party.
