Homicide investigation opened after body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened their 57th homicide investigation after finding a body Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive just after 6:30 p.m. where they and fire medics located the body.
The victim has since been identified as 46-year-old Montgomery resident Shai Hudson.
A cause of death was not immediately clear.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.