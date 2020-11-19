Homicide investigation opened after body found in Montgomery

Homicide investigation opened after body found in Montgomery
File image (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 19, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened their 57th homicide investigation after finding a body Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive just after 6:30 p.m. where they and fire medics located the body.

The victim has since been identified as 46-year-old Montgomery resident Shai Hudson.

A cause of death was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.