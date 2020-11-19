Ivey to participate in call with Biden, Harris

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will participate in a conference call with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The Biden-Harris team will hold a call with the National Governors Association’s executive committee. Ivey is a member of the committee.
Other governors on the committee include:
- Chair: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York
- Vice-Chair: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas
- Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado
- Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland
- Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico
- Gov. Gary Herbert, Utah
After the call, Biden and Harris are expected to deliver remarks.
This story will be updated with reaction from the call.
