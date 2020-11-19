2 Macon County schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two schools in Macon County have moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases, the school district announced Thursday.
There was one new confirmed COVID-19 case at Tuskegee Institute Middle School and one at Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee.
According to the school system’s announcement, the case at BTW involved a staff member. The case at TIMS involved the boys’ basketball team.
“At this time, both schools are on total remote learning at home until further notice,” the school district said in a statement.
The people in close contact with the individuals will be notified, and the schools have been disinfected, according to the district.
