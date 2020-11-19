More than 100 reclaim gift of sound in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and Miracle Ear partnered to share the gift of hearing, and on Thursday that very thing happened in Macon County. At the Great St. Mark Baptist Church in Tuskegee, it was a miracle, and one reflected in the laughter of Ethel Williams.
“I just can’t believe it. It’s so much better. I don’t have to turn the TV up so loud,” Williams explained.
For years now, she’s missed out on quite a bit because of her impaired hearing. With a new hearing aid courtesy of Miracle Ear, Williams is glad to recover the gift of hearing.
“Being able to hear what everybody says, they’ll need to be careful what they say around me now,” she joked.
Williams was among the 100 or so who received hearing aids as part of the event, and the best news they’ve heard all week it that it was free of charge.
“There is a huge need because in this area.. it’s been undeserved.. it’s a great deal of poverty,” said Miracle Ear Managing Partner Timothy Toomey.
The Hearing Loss Association of America estimates 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss.
“Hearing aids aren’t just something you put in your ear and you’re done. They require programming, different things going on as your brain reinvents how to hear,” said Miracle Ear Foundation Vice President Jenni Hargraves.
For Williams, this means reclaiming the world she once knew; hearing the faint cry of a baby, stimulating conversations and the sermons at the very church where she got her new hearing aid.
The recipients will also receive a year’s worth of batteries free of charge.
