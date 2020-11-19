North Alabama man pleads guilty in $41M health care scheme

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another suspect in a $41 million health care fraud scheme pleaded guilty in an Alabama court room today.
According to court documents, Don Hankins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying illegal kickbacks, which caused fraudulent Medicare and TRICARE claims to three pharmacies in north Alabama.
Under his company, 902 Medical, LLC, Hankins worked as a marketer and patient recruiter for Alliance Allergy Solutions Rx, CareDirect Rx and OnceSourceRx, also known as Alliance Pharmacy Network, between February 2016 and October of 2017.
In return, Hankins was paid at least $357,875.40 as a result of the referrals.
The plea agreement states Hankins was part of the health care scheme being run out of North Alabama Pain Services (NAPS), led by Mark Murphy and his wife Jennifer Murphy.
In order to work with NAPS, Hankins was required to pay kickbacks to Jennifer Murphy and urine collectors staffed at the clinics, according to documents.
Hankins claims he was not allowed access to lucrative referrals generated from the NAPS facility or urine collectors unless he made these kickback payments. Those payments also came in the form of large donations to the Murphy charity or gift cards to expensive restaurants.
With the plea agreement, Hankins now faces up to five years in prison. He is also ordered to pay $357,875.49 in restitution and agreed to further information and testimony concerning the scheme.
His sentencing hearing has not been set.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.