Retired judge appointed to preside over Lee County DA’s ethics case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has appointed retired Colbert County Judge Pamela Baschab to preside over Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes’ ethics case.
Hughes is indicted on seven felony counts, including five ethics violations, for using his public position for personal gain. He also faces a single perjury charge in Montgomery County.
According to state law, Hughes must be suspended following his indictment. An assistant district attorney will be appointed to oversee the office in his absence.
Judge Baschab has decades of experience in the legal field. According to a biography from the University of North Alabama, she started as an assistant district attorney before serving eight years in the district and circuit court judge roles, followed by 12 years on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is prosecuting the Hughes case.
