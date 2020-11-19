70s, more sun and possibly some rain over next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was yet another beautiful fall day in the upper 60s under entirely sunny skies. And guess what? Today will be a carbon copy with high pressure still in control.
Highs will head right back to 68° under 100% sunshine.
There will be a slight breeze at times around 10-15 mph during the morning and early afternoon hours. This will make things feel perhaps just a tad cooler, especially in shaded areas.
By Friday, our large area of high pressure slides off to the northeast, bringing a slight uptick in humidity and moisture to the atmosphere. The humidity probably won’t even be noticeable, but that increase in moisture will lead to mostly sunny -- as opposed to completely sunny -- skies both Friday and Saturday.
Highs will head into the lower to perhaps middle 70s on Friday, with middle 70s a likelihood for both days this weekend.
The warmer temperatures are courtesy of what’s called “return flow” on the backside of areas of high pressure. Once a high moves east of your location, the wind direction turns generally southerly. That typically always means warmer and at least slightly more humid conditions.
Again, it won’t be muggy this weekend into next week, but it may be at least noticeably humid a couple of days.
More clouds are expected for Sunday through Tuesday as a weak cold front moves across the state Sunday night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are a good bet each of those days.
It won’t be entirely cloudy, but there will times where there’s more clouds than sun -- a difference from what we’ve seen this week for sure.
What about any rain?
Well, it has been an unusually dry November with barely any measurable precipitation to date. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s cold front will likely come through dry. As a result, we’ve taken all rain chances out of the forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Another system will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday. That front has a higher likelihood of bringing us rain and even some thunderstorms. As of now, it looks like it will rain on Wednesday -- especially early in the day -- but dry out for Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated!
