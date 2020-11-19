Shooting at Eufaula business leaves man in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Eufaula Thursday morning.
The shooting happened a business located in the 500 block of South Eufaula Avenue. Police responded to the report of the shooting at around 11:35 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male with several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The was taken to the Medical Center Barbour Emergency Department and subsequently transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in stable, but critical condition.
Anyone with additional information about the case is aske to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
