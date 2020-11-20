Alabama schools report 2,261 new COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools released Friday listed 2,261 newly reported cases of the virus.
This is an increase from last week’s update, which showed 1592 newly reported cases.
The dashboard, which was developed and run by the state’s departments of public health and education, makes COVID-19 reports available for the public to review. It is updated each Friday.
Public school districts in Alabama self-report the cases to the state weekly.
The dashboard records the number of cases for students, teachers, and faculty within a system but does not provide data for each group. And the dashboard only provides case numbers on a system-wide level, not by individual schools, due to privacy concerns.
Here are the reports from central Alabama this week:
- Alex City Schools: Less than 30
- Auburn City: 9
- Autauga County: 32
- Barbour County: Unreported
- Bullock County: 0
- Butler County: 8
- Chilton county: 17
- Coffee County: 5
- Conecuh County: 6
- Coosa County: 7
- Covington County: Less than 5
- Crenshaw County: 18
- Dale County: 13
- Daleville City: Less than 5
- Dallas County: Less than 5
- Demopolis City: Less than 5
- Dothan City: 9
- Elba City: Less than 5
- Elmore County: 46
- Enterprise City: 24
- Escambia County: 6
- Eufaula City: 0
- Geneva City: Less than 5
- Geneva County: 8
- Henry County: 0
- Lee County: 21
- Lowndes County: 0
- Macon County: Less than 5
- Marengo County: Less than 5
- Montgomery County: 38
- Opelika City: 10
- Ozark City: 9
- Perry County: 0
- Pike County: Less than 5
- Pike Road: 6
- Selma City: 6
- Tallapoosa County: 9
- Tallassee City: Less than 5
- Troy City: 9
- Wilcox County: Unreported
