Alabama schools report 2,261 new COVID-19 cases

Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools now lists 2,261 reported cases of the virus for the week. (Source: Live 5/File)
By WSFA Staff | November 20, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:56 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools released Friday listed 2,261 newly reported cases of the virus.

This is an increase from last week’s update, which showed 1592 newly reported cases.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE K-12 COVID-19 DASHBOARD ]

The dashboard, which was developed and run by the state’s departments of public health and education, makes COVID-19 reports available for the public to review. It is updated each Friday.

Public school districts in Alabama self-report the cases to the state weekly.

The dashboard records the number of cases for students, teachers, and faculty within a system but does not provide data for each group. And the dashboard only provides case numbers on a system-wide level, not by individual schools, due to privacy concerns.

Here are the reports from central Alabama this week:

  • Alex City Schools: Less than 30
  • Auburn City: 9
  • Autauga County: 32
  • Barbour County: Unreported
  • Bullock County: 0
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chilton county: 17
  • Coffee County: 5
  • Conecuh County: 6
  • Coosa County: 7
  • Covington County: Less than 5
  • Crenshaw County: 18
  • Dale County: 13
  • Daleville City: Less than 5
  • Dallas County: Less than 5
  • Demopolis City: Less than 5
  • Dothan City: 9
  • Elba City: Less than 5
  • Elmore County: 46
  • Enterprise City: 24
  • Escambia County: 6
  • Eufaula City: 0
  • Geneva City: Less than 5
  • Geneva County: 8
  • Henry County: 0
  • Lee County: 21
  • Lowndes County: 0
  • Macon County: Less than 5
  • Marengo County: Less than 5
  • Montgomery County: 38
  • Opelika City: 10
  • Ozark City: 9
  • Perry County: 0
  • Pike County: Less than 5
  • Pike Road: 6
  • Selma City: 6
  • Tallapoosa County: 9
  • Tallassee City: Less than 5
  • Troy City: 9
  • Wilcox County: Unreported

