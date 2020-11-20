Alabama superintendent wants schools to remain in-person

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - State Superintendent Eric Mackey says he wants Alabama schools to return in-person after Thanksgiving holidays despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The state’s COVID-19 school dashboard shows cases rose 50% in schools from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13.
The state superintendent says individual schools could switch to all virtual learning as a last resort.
Two school systems where cases rapidly increased, Alexander City and Marshall County, switched all schools to virtual learning temporarily.
Mackey says schools often have to shut down because too many teachers are told to quarantine.
The virus has hit Mackey’s own department as well. He reported earlier this month that more than 50 state Department of Education employees were sent home to quarantine.
