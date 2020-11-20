Capri Theatre announces reopening date

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Capri Theatre has announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, Nov. 27.
The theatre, which closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns, will reopen with limited capacity a shortened week and added safety protocols.
“We are cautiously re-opening in the safest manner possible,” said Capri Theatre director Martin McCaffery. “We want to present an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome and can again enjoy the movie-going experience.”
McCaffery says because of grants, loans, and the support of the Capri Theatre membership, the theatre was able to keep operating while waiting to safely re-open. A grant from the Central Alabama Community Foundation also allowed the theatre to be able to purchase the equipment and supplies it needed to implement safety protocols for the theatre.
Some of the new safety protocols will include temperature checks, frequent sanitation, improved ventilation, and air filtering, and appropriate social distancing in the lobby and theatre seating.
“Worldwide so far, there has not been a single COVID-19 outbreak traced back to movie theatres,” said McCaffery. “We have no intention of being the first. If you do not feel safe coming to the theatre at this time, please stay home. We understand. And if you do not feel well, please stay home. And if you do not want to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines, please, please stay home.”
The Capri Theatre will show a new film every Friday through Dec. 18 with the opening feature being “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Capaldi. Shows will be held Friday through Monday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be no shows Tuesday through Thursday.
For more information about the Capri Theatre and its presentations, call the theatre. at 334-262-4858 or visit its website at www.capritheatre.org.
